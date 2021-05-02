2,921 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $114.85.

