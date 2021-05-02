$29.42 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce sales of $29.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.51 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $134.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $199.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,939. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

