2,723 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $94.34 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

