26,511 Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 1,005.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $172,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,331 shares of company stock worth $789,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

