$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 72,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

