23,742 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

