$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post sales of $22.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

