2,130 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.