$206.29 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $206.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.83 million and the highest is $217.18 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $863.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $903.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $933.95 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $985.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.84. 1,786,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

