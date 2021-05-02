$205.78 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $205.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $208.14 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $819.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $833.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $876.54 million, with estimates ranging from $846.85 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 699,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

