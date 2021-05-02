$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.16. 238,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

