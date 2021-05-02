$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $1.87. McDonald’s reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 215.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.08. 2,640,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,213. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

