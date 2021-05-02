$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 2,016,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,521. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.