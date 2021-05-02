$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $18.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.46 million to $19.13 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.91 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $97.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

In related news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gaia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 124,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

