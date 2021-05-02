17,374 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2,205.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

