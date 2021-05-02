$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $144.16. 5,051,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

