$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $164.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.33 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,045,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,015. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

