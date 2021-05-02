142,700 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Foot Locker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

