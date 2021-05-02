120,450 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41,218.5% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 346.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.