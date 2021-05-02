117,957 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

