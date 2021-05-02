$117.23 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $117.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $119.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $540.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.05 million to $549.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $639.24 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $677.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 345,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

