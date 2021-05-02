$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $345.14. The stock had a trading volume of 399,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

