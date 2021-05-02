1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,199. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.