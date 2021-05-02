1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 2,316,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

