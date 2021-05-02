$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.15. Centene posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. 5,171,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,190. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

