$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 306%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $845,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 11,734.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $4,289,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.