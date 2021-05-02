$1.37 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

NYSE J opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

