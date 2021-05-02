$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. 2,252,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,127. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

