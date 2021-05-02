$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $844.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $164.53 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.