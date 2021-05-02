$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $869.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.39. The company had a trading volume of 609,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.06. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $190.55 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.