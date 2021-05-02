$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $997.00 million. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.24. The stock had a trading volume of 558,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

