$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $143.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

