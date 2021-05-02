$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.67. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,217. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FOX by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

