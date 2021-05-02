-$0.48 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.