-$0.39 EPS Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.37). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 91,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.