$0.35 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Bank posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 102,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,104. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $238.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

