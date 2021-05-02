$0.35 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Bank posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 102,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,104. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $238.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.