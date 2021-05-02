$0.31 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 1,144,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

