$0.29 EPS Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. V.F. posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.66. 4,352,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -674.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

