$0.28 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. 869,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,786. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

