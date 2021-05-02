$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 13,237,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,921,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

