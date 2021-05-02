$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

