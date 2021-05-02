-$0.10 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.