$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heska reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.65. 67,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 19.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $13,680,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

