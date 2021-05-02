-$0.07 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 1,193,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,167. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

