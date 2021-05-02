-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

ATXI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

