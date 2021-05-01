Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

