Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 578,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,775. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at $173,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

