Zloadr (ZDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,910.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Zloadr has a total market cap of $165,812.40 and $6,910.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.00828336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044640 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

