Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $177.16 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

