Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.26. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,877. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

